Why Nio Shares Are Falling Today

By Adam Eckert
 3 days ago
NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower Monday morning following reports indicating total vehicle sales in China were significantly lower month-over-month.

According to a Reuters report, total vehicle sales in China fell 11.7% in March after increasing 18.7% in February as lockdown measures in response to a COVID-19 surge prevented people from shopping for cars at a normal rate.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded between $13.01 and $55.13 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 9.7% at $18.06 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.

China
JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
