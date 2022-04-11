ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Benavides, Lansing’s first Hispanic mayor, passes away

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Antonio “Tony” Benavides, the first Hispanic mayor...

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. In a statement, Schor said he has mild symptoms similar to a cold and will be working from home as long as necessary. He tested negative on Friday but chose to self-quarantine over the weekend as a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing seek volunteers for upcoming trash pick-up events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, the City of Lansing is hosting a series of community trash cleanups through May. The city is looking for groups of volunteers to help collect bags of trash from the community and pick up larger items -- like bed frames and other furniture.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing considers decriminalizing psychedelics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a discussion-only session, the City Council of East Lansing discussed something that would have been unheard of not long ago: Decriminalizing psychedelics. The Council said they decided to discuss the idea after they received messages from several people requesting that they take a look...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Mason announces a new Police Chief with a familiar name

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new Chief in town. Tuesday, the City of Mason announced Mark Wriggelsworth will be leading their Police Department. If the name seems familiar you’re not mistaken. Mark is the son of Gene Wriggelsworth, who was the longtime sheriff in Ingham County, and the brother of Scott Wriggelsworth, the current Ingham County Sheriff.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to begin curbside collection of yard waste

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Curbside collection of yard waste in Lansing will begin April 25. Residents should place yard waste on the curbside or in the driveway on collection day. Materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before your scheduled collection day. Once yard waste has been set out, please leave it until it has been picked up.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lawmakers to Michigan utilities: ‘Keep the power on or pay up’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two state legislators and a policy advocacy group say it’s time to keep the lights on, or else. State Reps. Abraham Aiyash and Yousef Rabhi, both Democrats, introduced legislation Wednesday that would tighten regulations on electrical utilities by penalizing them for power outages. House Bills 6043-6047 would require utilities to compensate customers for the costs of outages and would require regulators to hold evidentiary hearings on electrical distribution plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Is COVID a concern for Michigan as we approach Easter?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s overall COVID positivity rate increased to more than 5% on Wednesday and -- with Easter just days away -- many people aren’t focusing on the pandemic, but are looking forward to a day with family. April 13, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - It’s construction season in Michigan and one city is seeing its fair share of orange barrels -- Okemos. As if the Okemos Bridge project wasn’t difficult enough to navigate, construction on Grand River Avenue is causing headaches for residents. People in the area said...
OKEMOS, MI

