Antonio Benavides, Lansing’s first Hispanic mayor, passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two state legislators and a policy advocacy group say it’s time to keep the lights on, or else. State Reps. Abraham Aiyash and Yousef Rabhi, both Democrats, introduced legislation Wednesday that would tighten regulations on electrical utilities by penalizing them for power outages. House Bills 6043-6047 would require utilities to compensate customers for the costs of outages and would require regulators to hold evidentiary hearings on electrical distribution plans.
