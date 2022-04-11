Antonio Benavides, Lansing’s first Hispanic mayor, passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Curbside collection of yard waste in Lansing will begin April 25. Residents should place yard waste on the curbside or in the driveway on collection day. Materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before your scheduled collection day. Once yard waste has been set out, please leave it until it has been picked up.

