Suspect escapes following 6 hour Dallas SWAT standoff

After a 6 hour stand off with a Dallas Police SWAT team a shooting suspect remains on the run.

Accoring to reports, Dallas Police surrounded an apartment near North Fitzhugh Ave and Gaston Ave in east Dallas around 4:15p.m. Sunday after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside.

After When police finally entered the apartment around 10:00 p.m. the suspect was gone. Police are still searching for the suspect, but have not released any other information.

The shooting victim is recovering, according to police.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram