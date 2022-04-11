ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suspect escapes following 6 hour Dallas SWAT standoff

 4 days ago

After a 6 hour stand off with a Dallas Police SWAT team a shooting suspect remains on the run.

Accoring to reports, Dallas Police surrounded an apartment near North Fitzhugh Ave and Gaston Ave in east Dallas around 4:15p.m. Sunday after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside.

After When police finally entered the apartment around 10:00 p.m. the suspect was gone. Police are still searching for the suspect, but have not released any other information.

The shooting victim is recovering, according to police.

