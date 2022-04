A man was shot in the 7th Ward Sunday night and now the New Orleans Police Department is working to find who did it.

It happened in the 1600 block of North Claiborne Avenue. NOPD was first notified of the incident at about 9:03 p.m. with confirmation received at about 10:13 p.m.

Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim who arrived by private conveyance to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.