Minneapolis, MN

Hearing on Monday afternoon for officers in George Floyd death

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 4 days ago

A pretrial hearing is Monday afternoon in the state's case against three former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander King, and Tou Thao have already been convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Their state trial on charges of aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter is scheduled to start June 13th.

Monday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, and will not be live-streamed.

Legal experts say that's unusual, especially since presiding judge Peter Cahill ruled to allow live-streaming of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin is the former MPD officer found guilty of killing Floyd, and is serving a 22-year prison sentence after his conviction last year.

Minneapolis, MN
