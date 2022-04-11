ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis school students: It's their late day

By News Talk 830 Wcco
Students in Minneapolis public schools return from spring break Monday, and they'll stay in class a little longer than before.

Through the end of the school year, classes are extended an extra 42 minutes.

This will help make up time that was missed when teachers went on strike for three weeks.

The extension of the school day was part of the negotiations that brought the walkout to an end the morning of March 29.

Fifteen days of class were missed before the walkout ended late last month.

Administrators also added ten days to the school year calendar.

