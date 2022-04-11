VIDEO: Thieves steal woman's $30K watch at gunpoint outside her Bronx home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Two armed thieves robbed a woman of her $30,000 Audemars Piguet watch at gunpoint outside her home in the Bronx, police said Monday as they released video of the holdup.

Video shows the pair rushing up to the woman as she arrived home with friends near East 147th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven on the morning of March 27.

Police said the suspects got out of a blue Nissan sedan around 6 a.m. wielding firearms and demanded the luxury watch.

They then fled in the Nissan and were last seen headed westbound down East 147th Street, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Video shows the 30-year-old victim being held up at gunpoint outside her home in the Bronx. Photo credit NYPD