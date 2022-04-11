ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep soundly by eating these foods

By Michaela Johnson
WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Teralyn Sell shares the top 5 foods for a better night’s sleep. Proteins such as collagen protein and poultry, have amino acids that break down into tryptophan. Tryptophan eventually creates serotonin and then melatonin which helps you sleep. Protein that is consumed before bed also helps to stabilize blood sugar...

www.wpri.com

