The Yelm Chamber of Commerce Proudly Celebrates Local Startups Red White Blue Allstate, Get Fit Yelm, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest with Ribbon Cuttings as They Open Their Doors in the Community
Despite the pitfalls and obstacles presented during the pandemic, many local entrepreneurs are pressing forward to open new businesses in our local communities. The Yelm Chamber of Commerce recently hosted three ribbon cuttings for brand new businesses in the Yelm area, each with a unique mission. Red White Blue Allstate, Get...www.thurstontalk.com
Comments / 0