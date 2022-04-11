Meet Dasha Zhukova the ex-wife of Roman Abramovich – The fashionista has appeared on the cover of Vogue Russia, a suave businesswoman who is friends with the Trump’s and is all set to open uber-cool residential buildings in NYC and Philly.
Behind every successful man is a woman. Who is behind a successful woman? In the case of Dasha Zhukova, it is mostly herself. Though one can’t deny the perks of being married to Roman Abramovich, one of Russia’s richest men, Dasha deserves the credit for her jet-setting lifestyle. The stunning 40-year-old...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0