Hi! All of a sudden, my Android phone won't let me change the notification sound for ANY of the apps on my phone, such as Facebook, Instagram, Etsy, etc. I go to Settings, click on Apps, go to the app I want, go to Notifications, and it absolutely will NOT let me choose a different alert sound, like I have been able to in the past. I used to be able to long press on Alert, but it doesn't do anything anymore. I can only choose the circle.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO