ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Rescue Training Turned Dangerous on Green Lake

By KWLM-NEWS
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Spicer, MN) -- A rescue squad training operation turned into a dangerous situation in Kandiyohi County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Green Lake, near Spicer. The Kandiyohi...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed After Two Pickups Collide On Slush-Covered Wisconsin Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 59-year-old man died last week after two pickup trucks collided on wet roads in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday morning in the town of Eureka, Wisconsin, which is roughly five miles northeast of Taylors Falls. Investigators say a Dodge pickup was travelling north on Highway 35 when it lost control on a slush-covered curve, crossed the center line and slammed into an on-coming Ford F-150. The driver of the Dodge pickup, identified as Roger Lundeen of Milltown, Wisconsin, died in the crash. The other pickup driver was hospitalized for their injuries.
EUREKA, WI
CBS Minnesota

60-Year-Old Man Dead In Anoka County Rollover Crash

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 60-year-old Isanti man died in a rollover crash late Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorist was going north on Highway 65 when he exited the road near 233rd Avenue Northeast. The car then rolled in a ditch and ended up on the right side of the southbound lane of the highway around 11 p.m. The driver was identified as Thomas Bauer. State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.  
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN
KARE 11

MnDOT camera captures moment vehicle slams into box truck

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol officials say no one was seriously injured after two vehicles crashed Monday afternoon in Spring Lake Park. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught footage of the fiery crash at Highways 10 and 65. According to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, troopers...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, MN
City
Willmar, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Spicer, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

After rescue, man returns to Lake Seminole and drowns

SEMINOLE — Hours after being rescued, a 39-year-old man died in Lake Seminole on Friday while trying to recover his boat from the water. Seminole Fire Rescue first responded to a disabled vessel taking on water with occupants onboard on Friday around 2:17 p.m. Deputies found Shawn Thomas and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, in Lake Seminole at 10015 Park Boulevard and safely brought them to shore, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said in a media release.
SEMINOLE, FL
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Patrol#Open Water#Hospital#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#New London Ambulance#Willmar Crane Service
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

The Mysterious Case Of The Pequot Lakes Pooper

Given the sheer amount of information on the internet it can be easy to read a story and simply forget it 30 seconds later. However, there are some stories you just can't forget. The case of the Pequot Lakes pooper is a prime example of the latter. This story was...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy