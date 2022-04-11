ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

MDH Reminds Minnesotans to Consider COVID Treatments to Minimize Illness

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesotans take note: COVID-19 treatments are now widely available and can be accessed at many pharmacies, clinics, and health...

www.willmarradio.com

WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.3 WBCKFM

Funding For Covid-19 Testing, Treatment and Vaccine Ending

If you have any inkling or desire to get tested and if positive treated. Or getting vaccinated you do not have many days left to do so at the Federal government’s expense. On March 22, 2022 the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program is ending “due to a lack of sufficient funds”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The vulnerable lack access to COVID treatments. Will it get worse?

There have never been more COVID-19 treatments available than right now. The U.S. government is distributing more than 1 million courses of monoclonal antibody and antiviral therapies to the states and federal agencies this month alone. But experts say those treatments have largely failed to reach the most vulnerable populations,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Drugmakers, Scientists Begin the Hunt for Long COVID Treatments

(Reuters) - After producing vaccines and treatments for acute COVID-19 in record time, researchers and drugmakers are turning to finding a cure for long COVID, a more elusive target marked by hundreds of different symptoms afflicting millions of people. Leading drugmakers, including those who have launched antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, are having early discussions with researchers about how to target the disease, five scientists in the United States and UK told Reuters. Companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Biotechnology and Humanigen confirmed they had spoken to researchers on trials using their current treatments against long COVID. Others including Pfizer and Roche said they are interested but would not elaborate on plans. Researchers, biotech companies and public health experts say major pharmaceutical companies are integral to getting a proven treatment for the disease, which currently afflicts more than 100 million people, according to the World Health Organization.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 12 More Deaths, 1,061 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more employees return to the office in Minnesota, the state’s latest COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop to levels not seen since last summer. On Tuesday, the health department updated COVID-19 data, showing 1,061 more virus cases and 12 additional deaths. The update includes figures from over the weekend. There have been over 1.4 million total positive reported cases and 12,340 deaths since the pandemic began. Like the latest positivity rate (2.9%), the hospitalization rate is at the lowest level seen since last July. Both health indicators are seven-day rolling averages as of March 14. At the beginning of the week, there were 31 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds. An additional 219 patients with COVID-19 need non-ICU beds. In December, there were over 300 patients needing ICU beds, with several times that needing non-ICU beds. As for vaccines, nearly 75% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose and over 9.4 million total doses have been administered.
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Covid: Visitor ban extended as six more deaths are recorded

A ban on visiting at hospitals on the Isle of Man has been extended for two weeks due to the ongoing risk of Covid, Manx Care has said. It comes as six more deaths were recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
WORLD

