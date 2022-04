In a Season 5 flash-forward on This Is Us, series creator Dan Fogelman made it clear to fans of the NBC drama that the marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) was headed for divorce. Not only did we see Toby without his wedding ring, but we even saw a brief glimpse of Kate’s future, second marriage to Phillip (Chris Geere), who’s currently just her co-worker. And on the seventh episode of the current and final season of This Is Us—titled “Taboo,” premiering Tuesday, March 8—we’ll see the Pearson family celebrating Thanksgiving as the tension between Kate and Toby escalates.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO