ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Nye County deputies involved in shooting

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdbnG_0f5ce3mC00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Nye County deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning, the end result of a pursuit that involved the California Highway Patrol.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit into Pahrump of a pair of suspects who was shooting at patrol vehicles.

NCSO Deputies formed a roadblock at the Nevada State Line along Highway 372 and NCSO SWAT was dispatched to the scene.  An officer involved shooting occurred.  Two suspects received injuries and were transported for medical care but the injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt.

Highway 372 was shut down at the state line for an extended time period as the officer involved shooting scene was processed, but was back open by Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Store owner arrested in Clark County after accused of shooting child at Southern California mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in Clark County Tuesday night after he was accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at a mall in Southern California. According to the Victorville police Department, on Tuesday at 6:28 p.m, authorities received multiple calls reporting gunshots heard inside the Mall of Victor Valley with a reported juvenile gunshot victim.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nye County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ncso Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
628
Followers
244
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy