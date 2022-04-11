Nye County deputies involved in shooting

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Nye County deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning, the end result of a pursuit that involved the California Highway Patrol.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit into Pahrump of a pair of suspects who was shooting at patrol vehicles.

NCSO Deputies formed a roadblock at the Nevada State Line along Highway 372 and NCSO SWAT was dispatched to the scene. An officer involved shooting occurred. Two suspects received injuries and were transported for medical care but the injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt.

Highway 372 was shut down at the state line for an extended time period as the officer involved shooting scene was processed, but was back open by Monday afternoon.