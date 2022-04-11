Video shows people running from manhole fire in Times Square

Related
NBC New York
Video Shows Two Pigs Escape Fire at Brooklyn Warehouse
Two pigs were seen on camera escaping a fire at a Brooklyn warehouse, but it's not clear what the barnyard animals were doing there in the first place. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside a building along Van Dyke Street in Red Hook that includes several businesses. As firefighters battled the smoke and flames, the pigs were seen walking out the front door.
KULR8
Videos show smoke and flames from fire at Exxon Refinery
We spoke with the Public Affairs Manager at Exxon Mobile Billings Refinery, Dan Carter who provided us with an update on the fire from Saturday night. The first alarm went off at 9:50 pm Saturday when a multi-story tall unit that takes raw crude product to start the refining process was on fire.
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Hello Magazine
Kelly Ripa details terrifying uncertainty with children amid heartbreaking incident in New York
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her reaction to the recent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, and the terrifying anticipation she felt before she could confirm that her kids were alright. During Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host discussed the scary...
Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave
A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
California store owner fires at shoplifters, police say, but mistakenly hits girl getting picture with mall Easter bunny
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters...
Family's beloved German Shepherd could be put down after he SCRATCHED a neighbour banging on their front door for 15 minutes over a car space
A heartbroken couple is fighting to keep their beloved dog alive after a local council said they would put him down for nipping their pest neighbour. Ellie and her partner recently bought their first home together on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, moving in with their two black German Shepherds. Sunshine Coast...
"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
‘Absolute tragedy’: four South Korean backpackers die in horror Queensland car crash
Four South Korean women have died in a horrific car crash in southern Queensland, just weeks after they arrived in Australia on a backpacking trip. Police believe their vehicle failed to give way at a Southern Downs intersection and was struck by a semi-trailer about 5.30pm on Wednesday. The truck...
Texas deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’
An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight.
News On 6
2 People Rescued From House Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters said they rescued two people from a house fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called out to a home on South Robinson Avenue near Southwest Grand Boulevard. While battling the fire, firefighters rescued two people from the residence. Authorities said one of the victims was transported in critical...
WLWT 5
Seven people forced from home in overnight fire in Reading
CINCINNATI — Seven people were forced out of their home Wednesday morning after a house fire in Reading. Officials say the fire was at a two-family home and the couple living upstairs was able to get the family downstairs to evacuate. No one was hurt. The cause of the...
BBC
Five people rescued from fire in Plymouth block of flats
Five people have been rescued from a fire in a block of flats in Plymouth. Fire crews rescued four people from a first floor flat using a ladder, and another person through a window on the ground floor. Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called at about 04:00 GMT to...
Stockton Police Officer Kills California Black Woman After Firing 30 Shots At Her Car
A 54-year-old Black woman in California was the latest victim to prove that excessive force is a huge problem for African Americans after she was gunned down by a Stockton police officer that fired 30 shots at her car for backing into his cruiser.
Scorched earth: Drone footage shows fire ravaged half a square mile of marshland in Cheshire as police search for group of teenagers in arson probe
Drone footage has revealed the damage wreaked by a fire that ravaged a large marshland site in Parkgate, the Wirral, yesterday evening - with the inferno requiring six fire engines to be extinguished. The fire - which has left a deep, blackened scar across a vast area of marshland near...
WAPT
Video shows group of people vandalizing vacant school building
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a downtown neighborhood are terrified after seeing a video circulating on social media that shows people vandalizing the vacant Rowan Middle School. The video shows a group of people inside with guns, rummaging around and setting fires. Some who have seen the video believe...
Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
NYC SUBWAY SHTG: SUSPECT ARRESTED, COURT THURS
Frank James is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Wyoming News
