New York City, NY

Video shows people running from manhole fire in Times Square

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja548_0f5ce2tT00

Multiple manhole fires occurred in New York's Times Square Sunday evening, authorities said, causing crowds to flee the area. Affiliate WCBS has the details.

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
News On 6

2 People Rescued From House Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters said they rescued two people from a house fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called out to a home on South Robinson Avenue near Southwest Grand Boulevard. While battling the fire, firefighters rescued two people from the residence. Authorities said one of the victims was transported in critical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

