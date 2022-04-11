ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Worcester County's COVID cases up 18.2%; Massachusetts cases surge 16.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xYIK_0f5ce08100

New coronavirus cases leaped in Massachusetts in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.6% as 9,539 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,184 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Massachusetts ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 2.07% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 3.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Worcester County reported 792 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 670 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 192,550 cases and 2,567 deaths.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Suffolk County with 194 cases per 100,000 per week; Middlesex County with 170; and Berkshire County with 162. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Middlesex County, with 2,745 cases; Suffolk County, with 1,562 cases; and Norfolk County, with 965. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Middlesex, Suffolk and Essex counties.

Massachusetts ranked 2nd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 97.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Massachusetts reported administering another 100,394 vaccine doses, including 15,796 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 41,745 vaccine doses, including 13,481 first doses. In all, Massachusetts reported it has administered 14,559,203 total doses.

In Massachusetts, 28 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 43 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,709,900 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,143 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

Note: For Massachusetts, Johns Hopkins University reports data in a combined health department for Dukes and Nantucket counties. Those two counties may appear without any cases, and this will skew rankings of counties.

Massachusetts's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 808
  • The week before that: 819
  • Four weeks ago: 712

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,444
  • The week before that: 37,242
  • Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester County, MA
Health
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester County, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Nantucket, MA
Worcester County, MA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Q97.9

Small Maine Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
HOWLAND, ME
Bangor Daily News

Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious

A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious. A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department. The...
BANGOR, ME
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
TRAVEL
1420 WBSM

At New Bedford’s Market Basket It’s in the Bag – Or Not

If there is any difference in durability between Market Basket's new paper bag and wet tissue, I just don't see it. The New Bedford City Council passed an ordinance two years ago banning single-use plastic bags at most of the city's retail locations. Even though Mayor Jon Mitchell signed the measure into law in 2020, it was early this year that enforcement finally began.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

449
Followers
185
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy