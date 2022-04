BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With kitten season being right around the corner, it’s important to know the price that it comes with. Our local shelter expects dozens of litters to be surrendered starting next month. Unfortunately, this is also when they run out of space and resources. The Bowling Green Humane Society expects this crisis to last through the end of May.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 21 DAYS AGO