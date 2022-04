As I was growing up, my mom often worked 12- to 14-hour days — born as she was in an era in which hard work for long periods demonstrated devotion and a strong character. As an adult, she followed in the path of her parents and their parents, and so on. My sister and I watched her wake up every morning at 5:00 a.m., leave the house at 6:00 for work and not make it home until around 7:00 p.m. most of the time, which meant we were latchkey kids for most of our childhood. Another thing it meant was that we rarely spent quality time with my mother. We played sports but she was never able to make it to our events. When I would ask, "Mommy, are you going to make it to my track meet?", she would reply, "No, I'm going to work.”

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO