Jeff Passan to Michael Kay: Hey, Big Head

ESPN debuted the KayRod Cast last night for its first Sunday Night Baseball game, which somehow featured the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox . Very cool to see those small-market teams finally get all the bells and whistles that come with a national broadcast. Other sports media writers were far more locked-in on the proceedings so I'll leave the reviews and critiques to them. What I can say for sure, though, is that insider Jeff Passan appeared as a guest and wasted no time roasting Michael Kay.

"I'm really impressed with the technology on this broadcast," he said. "Somehow you're in a much smaller box on the left side than mine and yet your head is somehow almost the exact same size."

The joke is that Kay has a large head. And to be fair, it does look like the type of head you wouldn't want struggling to emerge from a nice cashmere sweater. More of a cheap, MetLife windbreaker-type head.

Credit where credit's due. Kay just wore this one and plowed right ahead like a true professional. Didn't lose his head at all.

