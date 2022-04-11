Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Darwin Nunez With Club Preparing Bid to Benfica

Manchester United are now understood to be in pole position to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer and are said to send their first bid to the Portuguese side according to a report.

Manchester United are now understood to be in pole position to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer and are said to send their first bid to the Portuguese side according to a report.

United are on the look out for a new striker in the upcoming window and Nunez seems to be a favoured candidate by the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan striker has had a great season for Benfica and has caught the eye of many European clubs.

According to Nicolo Schira, United are in talks with Nunez’s new agent Jorge Mendes over a 5 year contract for the player.

Schira, who is a reliable transfer journalist has stated in a tweet, “Manchester United are in pole to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the transfer window.

Talks ongoing with his new agent Jorge Mendes for 5-years contract.

United are preparing the first official bid to Benfica.”

Nunez is said to have a price tag of around £60million this summer but some reports suggest United may have to bid more if they are to secure the striker.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |