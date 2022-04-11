ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

East Side Soup Kitchen holds vaccine event April 11

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. - The East Side Soup Kitchen is partnering with...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
KCCI.com

East side shopping center will be redeveloped

DES MOINES, Iowa — An old shopping center lot on the East side that has been vacant for decades will soon be given new life. Grand View University is acquiring 17 acres on part of the former Eastgate Plaza. It was once the place for East Siders to go...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Saginaw County, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Lima News

Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert schedules soup kitchen

VAN WERT — The next Love. Bread. Christ. Soup Kitchen meal will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., Van Wert. The times have been adjusted to allow for those in need to pick up meals in their drive-thru or to come in and eat inside the church.
VAN WERT, OH
Cape Gazette

First State Community Action holds kids’ vaccination event

First State Community Action Agency sponsored a children's vaccination event March 12 at the CHEER Center in Georgetown. Children 5 years old and up were eligible to get their vaccination and have fun with raffles, face painting, pizza and refreshments, dancing to DJ Doctor J, and entertainment by ventriloquist Ken Huff and Mr. Goodwood.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Chicago

Community group holds networking event, takes professional headshot for women on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday morning the organization Community Leadership Fellows brought together 50 women for a free networking event in Lawndale to empower women and connect leaders on the West Side. A Black-owned photography business was on site taking professional head shots and a group of panelists shared their stories of overcoming adversity, building businesses and brands and growing as leaders. "In thinking about my own growth and my own development, I think about all of the women who have paved the way for me to be successful, so that is actually what we're doing now with women on the West Side," said Alexandra August with Community Leadership Fellows. "It's women who show up. It's women who are leading. It's women who are creating initiatives. So that's who we're supporting, who we want to make sure we're amplifying and we're bringing to the forefront." "We are becoming what our community needs. There are so many of us doing the work. We're divided, and this platform is connecting us," said another attendee. Community Leadership Fellows is accepting applications for its first cohort of fellows through April Find more information on the program and how to apply here. 
CHICAGO, IL
Urban Milwaukee

East Side Exclusive Company Closing

The Exclusive Company, a staple in Wisconsin independent media shops and America’s oldest full-line independent record store, has announced it will be closing its Milwaukee East Side location at 1669 N. Farwell Ave. The announcement came via a Facebook post on March 18, stating that the location would shut...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#East Side Soup Kitchen

Comments / 0

Community Policy