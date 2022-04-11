Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas said on Mar. 17 that the statewide gas price average in Texas had fallen to $3.96 per gallon, a drop of $0.04 since last week. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.67 per gallon. Texas is still well below the national average of $4.29, which itself is $0.03 cheaper than it was a week ago.

