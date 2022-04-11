ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows people running from manhole fire in Times Square

bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Multiple manhole fires occurred in New...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows Two Pigs Escape Fire at Brooklyn Warehouse

Two pigs were seen on camera escaping a fire at a Brooklyn warehouse, but it's not clear what the barnyard animals were doing there in the first place. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside a building along Van Dyke Street in Red Hook that includes several businesses. As firefighters battled the smoke and flames, the pigs were seen walking out the front door.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Time-Lapse Video Shows Tornado Move Through New Orleans

Time-lapse video taken from NBC affiliate station WDSU's tower cam shows a tornado traveling through New Orleans on Tuesday night. Tower cam footage from the NBC affiliate was turned into a time-lapse showing the tornado's two-mile path of destruction. Residents in the New Orleans area were digging out and assessing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Accidents
Accidents
Public Safety
Public Safety
BBC

Five people rescued from fire in Plymouth block of flats

Five people have been rescued from a fire in a block of flats in Plymouth. Fire crews rescued four people from a first floor flat using a ladder, and another person through a window on the ground floor. Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called at about 04:00 GMT to...
ACCIDENTS
News On 6

2 People Rescued From House Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters said they rescued two people from a house fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called out to a home on South Robinson Avenue near Southwest Grand Boulevard. While battling the fire, firefighters rescued two people from the residence. Authorities said one of the victims was transported in critical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body pulled from house fire in East Windsor

Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dry Tuesday & Wednesday, scattered showers roll Wednesday night through Thursday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of March 22, including a deadly fire in East Windsor. TRENDING NOW: Cat hat...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
CBS Miami

Multiple Students Hospitalized After Attending Military Ball In Davie

DAVIE (CBS Miami) — Several teens were rushed to the hospital after feeling ill during a military ball for their high school ROTC program. Davie Police and Fire Rescue were sent to the Signature Grand on 6900 West State Rd 84 in Davie around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. According to students in attendance, one group of teens from one high school began getting sick. Some of them reported feeling dizzy and were throwing up. “I saw everybody crying and grieving and I think I saw one having a seizure,” said Lorenzo Toafa. Another student said he thinks the water at their tables was spiked with something. Police have not released information on the condition of those hospitalized. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
DAVIE, FL

