ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video shows people running from manhole fire in Times Square

East Oregonian
 4 days ago

Multiple manhole fires occurred in New...

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
KULR8

Videos show smoke and flames from fire at Exxon Refinery

We spoke with the Public Affairs Manager at Exxon Mobile Billings Refinery, Dan Carter who provided us with an update on the fire from Saturday night. The first alarm went off at 9:50 pm Saturday when a multi-story tall unit that takes raw crude product to start the refining process was on fire.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News On 6

2 People Rescued From House Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters said they rescued two people from a house fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities were called out to a home on South Robinson Avenue near Southwest Grand Boulevard. While battling the fire, firefighters rescued two people from the residence. Authorities said one of the victims was transported in critical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Manhole#Accident#Affiliate Wcbs
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 59-year-old man, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Person rescued from manhole in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A person was rescued after falling through a manhole cover on Friday in Roy. The victim was trapped near the area of 1900 W and 6000 S. officials say. Crews from Roy, Weber, and Ogden were on the scene helping to rescue the victim. The victim was transported to a local […]
ROY, UT
WAPT

Video shows group of people vandalizing vacant school building

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a downtown neighborhood are terrified after seeing a video circulating on social media that shows people vandalizing the vacant Rowan Middle School. The video shows a group of people inside with guns, rummaging around and setting fires. Some who have seen the video believe...
JACKSON, MS
East Oregonian

He sat next to the alleged NYC subway shooter. Survivor details moment from hospital bed

New York City subway shooting survivor Hourari Benkada joins CNN's John Berman from his hospital bed after 10 people were shot and at least 29 people were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries, none of which were life-threatening, according to hospital representatives. The New York Police Department said they are seeking a "person of interest" in connection to the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy