ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Ahead Of Storm Chances

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljdxb_0f5cZtBK00

A cold front is pushing through Monday morning.

Rain and storm chances push into southeast Oklahoma later in the day.

We will monitor the zone in yellow for large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat.

For OKC, look for highs in the low 70s with sunny skies and relaxing winds.

On Monday night, lows will be in the mid and upper 50s with increasing Gulf moisture as the warm front lifts in.

Tuesday is a day to stay plugged in.

We will be warm and windy with a dryline punching in from the west.

Folks in western parts of the state, the fire danger is extreme!

For central and eastern Oklahoma, the severe threat ramps up after 3:00 p.m.

The way it looks right now, most of the region has a low chance for storms.

However, any storm that forms Tuesday will quickly become severe.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Our team of trackers will be out and will bring you updates as the day rolls along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNUAu_0f5cZtBK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqmxL_0f5cZtBK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJV7L_0f5cZtBK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhylL_0f5cZtBK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXEPr_0f5cZtBK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIt0M_0f5cZtBK00

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, Storms Move in Tonight

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see the warmest weather of the year (so far) for the OKC Metro this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 80’s to the low 90’s for Central and Southern parts of Oklahoma. We’ll see a chance of storms...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KWCH.com

Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good chances for rain and snow are on the way to Kansas for Thursday, with accumulations of snow likely in central Kansas by Thursday night. Meanwhile, many areas across central and eastern Kansas will see around an inch of actual liquid precipitation, with up to a third of an inch for western Kansas. The snow could potentially be heavy for a few hours Thursday night, but with temperatures near or just above freezing most of the roads will be wet and not slick.
WICHITA, KS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Tornado#Warm Front
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJBF.com

Few Storms Today. Sunny Sunday!

As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA
WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Last day of winter brings the chance of storms and warm temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. The last day of winter is bringing some very warm weather. A cold front will move through this afternoon and evening. This will bring the chance for a few isolated showers or storms. The severe threat continues to diminish, with the best chance across the southern Albemarle and OBX. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will warm to near 80, which is well above normal for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy