The Cobalt Ridge Playground, located in the greenbelt near the Queen Anne Creek, will be replaced this year. New playground plans were approved at the Middletown Township board of supervisors meeting on Feb. 7. The new playground has many inclusive features, including wheelchair access, solitude seats designed for children on the autism spectrum, a music feature, expression swings, and new benches and trash cans.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO