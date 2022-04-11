ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher, IL

Highway named after fallen firefighter

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 3 days ago

The Illinois legislature has voted to rename a section of Illinois...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rockford Register Star

Environmentalists 'stunned' by Gov. JB Pritzker campaign ad featuring Rockford airport

ROCKFORD — A 30-second television ad paid for by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s re-election campaign touts the governor’s contributions toward making the Chicago Rockford International Airport "the fastest growing cargo airport in the world." “Across Illinois, we’re improving infrastructure and creating jobs,” Pritzker states in the ad....
ROCKFORD, IL
Outdoor Life

Illinois Man Sentenced to a Year in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Illegal Sturgeon Fishing in Kentucky

A U.S. District Court in Paducah, Kentucky, handed down a hefty sentence for fishing-related crimes on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The court sentenced Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, Illinois, to one year and one day in federal prison after Allen pled guilty to illegally catching sturgeon from the Ohio River and selling the eggs to a caviar distributor in another state. Allen’s prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervision, and he has already agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Benton, IL
Government
City
Benton, IL
City
Christopher, IL
CBS Chicago

Two contractors behind massive development in LaPorte, Indiana accused of tax fraud, money laundering

LAPORTE, Ind. (CBS) -- Tax fraud and money laundering charges have now been filed against two Indiana construction companies behind a $30 million project in LaPorte. Undercover video obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators helped prosecutors make the case. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, it took confidential informants to expose the alleged unlawful payment practices tied to the multimillion-dollar residential and retail development in LaPorte, Indiana. The two subcontractors now under fire are Pro Paint & Finish and Drywall Hanging Services. The confidential informants went in and asked for jobs – and according to an indictment, they were...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy