Lottery

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOM6B_0f5cYYwo00

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million.

The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each obtained $1,799,494. 97.

Lottery officials from The Lott contacted the pair to confirm their win and spoke to the winning woman from the couple.

"At first, I thought we'd won $179,000, not $1.79 million! I couldn't believe it when I realized it was a million-dollar prize. I was elated! There was lots of screaming once it started to sink in," she said.

The woman said that she spent the night deciding what to do with the money with her partner.

"We've decided we'll buy a new home and save the rest for our future retirements -- which hopefully will be something we can do a lot earlier than planned!" she said.

"It was the most lovely surprise. We're just soaking it all in now. Thank you so much," she continued.

The couple also noted that they will celebrate by buying a nice bottle of champagne or wine.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 19, 1, 40, 31, 35 and 8 with 38 and 15 as the supplementary numbers.

An unidentified man from Maribyrnong, Australia, recently won $1.25 million from a lottery ticket that he had kept in his wallet for over two weeks.

Comments / 61

David Thriller
3d ago

hopefully the money doesnt come between them. Their family will be coming up with all types of emergencies for why they need the money.

Reply(6)
20
cjcthatsme
3d ago

I would gladly give friends and family money who saw me through my hard times other than that they could forget even knowing me. My winnings are going to my church,homeless veterans and no kill animal rescue.

Reply(1)
17
Menagerie Tribe
3d ago

Either way, happy they won; ecstatic when a whole lot more. Congratulations !

Reply(1)
22
