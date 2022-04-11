ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A ‘Bike Path To Nowhere’ Along Busy West Side Corridor Has Caused Chaos And Confusion, Residents Say

By Pascal Sabino
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — The city’s attempt to improve traffic safety and bike access in Columbus Park has come with unintended consequences, creating a traffic calamity for the people who live near there, residents said. The Chicago Department of Transportation built a protected bike lane this winter along Jackson...

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

