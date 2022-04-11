ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tech Bytes: Elon Musk will not join Twitter board

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AL6cP_0f5cXRjW00

(WHTM) — Twitter’s CEO says Elon Musk will not be joining the company’s board, after all, noting Musk decided not to join after becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder. The announcement was made after a storm of tweets from Musk, criticizing the company.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” soared to the top of the box office, pulling in $71 million, which breaks the record for a video game adaptation. The original record was set by the series’ original film just two years ago. Experts hope the success is a sign that families are ready to return to theaters.

Finally, a new Pokemon craze is sweeping across South Korea. People are racing to local markets and waiting for hours to get a hold of Pokemon bread. It is a snack that comes with collectible stickers. There are only 100 packages in stock each day, so most people end up empty-handed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Bytes#Whtm#Pokemon#Nexstar Media Inc
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to rumours that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split

Rumours are spreading wildly that Rihanna has split from ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news. According to the allegations, the pop superstar decided to drop her partner after discovering that he had cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna’s even often seen in custom shoes from her own label.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Cybertruck 2023 Launch Date

During the recent opening of ‘s Giga Texas factory, Elon Musk took the stage to present the production model of the Cybertruck. Announced back in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally set for release in 2021, but after a delay, the vehicle is now set to launch sometime in 2023. Musk also issued an apology for the delay of the highly-anticipated Cybertruck. The look at the production model reveals that much of the car’s concept is retained but the handles have been removed, settling on an automatic opening system.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk may be the world's first trillionaire by 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy