Tech Bytes: Elon Musk will not join Twitter board

(WHTM) — Twitter’s CEO says Elon Musk will not be joining the company’s board, after all, noting Musk decided not to join after becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder. The announcement was made after a storm of tweets from Musk, criticizing the company.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” soared to the top of the box office, pulling in $71 million, which breaks the record for a video game adaptation. The original record was set by the series’ original film just two years ago. Experts hope the success is a sign that families are ready to return to theaters.

Finally, a new Pokemon craze is sweeping across South Korea. People are racing to local markets and waiting for hours to get a hold of Pokemon bread. It is a snack that comes with collectible stickers. There are only 100 packages in stock each day, so most people end up empty-handed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.