‘Dancing with the Stars’ is moving to Disney+

"Dancing with the Stars” has turned into Dancing with Disney.

ABC announced Friday that the popular celebrity dancing show has been renewed for two more seasons — Season 31 and 32.

But those seasons won’t be airing on ABC. The show is moving to the streaming channel, Disney+.

The move is similar to what CBS did with “SEAL Team” — renew the show, but put it on a platform for which you have to pay extra.

Obviously there are many “Dancing with the Stars” viewers who already have Disney+.

There are many, however, who don’t. Those are the ones who will be inconvenienced.

In a press release explaining the move, ABC listed one major reason for the change — so it could air more NFL football games on Monday nights. Currently ESPN has the Monday rights, but occasionally a big game shows up on ESPN and ABC.

By lifting “Stars” out of that time slot, ABC will be able to simulcast “Monday Night Football” more often.

The announcement, however, will not be a popular one. While the ratings have shrunk the past few years, the show maintains a loyal audience.

That loyalty is not rewarded.