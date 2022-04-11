Two arrested after deadly stabbing in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two men were taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Pawnee County.

Around 10 p.m. on April 9, deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Edge Water RV Park for an assault.

A witness called 911 to report that a fight broke out at the park and that someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of two men in the road.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects in the case and learned that they had fled to Oklahoma City.

At that point, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office turned to the Oklahoma City Police Department for help.

Oklahoma City officers were able to find 44-year-old Sonny Jose Trujillo, who was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and accessory to murder.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Isaiah Decayla Lopez, turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail. He was also arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and accessory to murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.