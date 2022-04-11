ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve Spin-Off News & Update: Will Eve and Villanelle Return?

By Arianne Gift
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Killing Eve spin-off is reportedly in the works, which should satiate our hunger for captivating spy thriller and Jodie Comer's impeccable accents. According to Deadline, BBC America and AMC Networks are in the early phases of development on the project, which will follow Fiona Shaw's cutthroat character, Carolyn, as...

aiptcomics

‘Killing Eve’ season 4 episode 4 review: Delightfully Dark

When we last left Killing Eve, we dove into Villanelle’s psyche as she sought treatment from Martin to assess whether she can really change. Following another betrayal by the titular character, the assassin finds herself in a prison cell. Well, that didn’t last long. Almost immediately, Hélène arranges for...
Jodie Comer
Fiona Shaw
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Breaks Silence on His Absence in Picard Season 3's TNG Reunion

Recently, we learned that the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is reuniting in the third season of Star Trek: Picard which made a lot of fans excited to see them all together again 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis was released. However, one name that was notably absent in the list is Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher. While there was no reason cited behind his absence, the actor did share his reaction on the upcoming reunion of his former castmates.
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
wmagazine.com

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Fashion Recap: Back to Business

We never thought we’d say this when it comes to Eve, but Villanelle who? Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 begins and ends with what we’d been hoping for between Eve and Villanelle, except instead of the latter, it’s Hélène. She’s prowling the stage of the theater that her father bought her as a child simply because she loved it so much wearing striped Chloé track pants, stilettos, and another casual knit top that would look dowdy on anyone else, doing her best to hide how impressed she is with Eve for tracking down the elusive Twelve member named Lars Meyer. (By cozying up to his wife, who happens to be Hélène’s ex, no less). “On the subject of exes, I hear you’ve had a busy night,” Hélène says, alluding to Villanelle. “You got her arrested, wow—I’m impressed.” (And maybe a tad turned on?) She grasps Eve’s hand—yup, the one she burned by holding it down on a stove the last time Eve proposed teaming up—and challenges her to a race to tracking down Lars.
Moon Knight Episode 3: Marvel Pays Tribute to Late Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Moon Knight's third episode is quite a bittersweet affair as it marks the first and only Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance of French actor Gaspard Ulliel who died earlier this year in a horrific ski accident. On January 18, Ulliel collided with another skier at the La Rosière ski resort in Montvalezan, France and shortly following his surgery, the promising actor was pronounced dead.
Bridgerton stars share update on new spin-off

Bridgerton spoilers follow. Bridgerton's highly-anticipated return is hours away, premiering tomorrow (March 25) on Netflix, and while fans are excited to delve into the dramas of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's love triangle, there is much more on the horizon. Last year it was confirmed that not only are a third and...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
Sherlock Holmes TV Spinoffs: Will It Be Shown On Netflix?

"Sherlock Holmes" fans, rejoice! Robert Downey Jr. could serve as a producer in the upcoming two television series in HBO Max. But it is still unclear whether they will also release the spinoffs on Netflix. While Downey may return to the Sherlock Holmes universe, he may not reprise his role...
Spy x Family Dub Release Date: When Will it be Dubbed in English?

After Spy x Family has been added to the Spring anime 2022 collection, anime fans have been anticipating the release date of the series. Various questions have been asked online, like how many episodes will Spy x Family have? In this article, we will answer if Spy x Family will be dubbed in English or not.
Is HIDIVE Worth It? HIDIVE vs Crunchyroll Comparison

Crunchyroll has dominated the anime streaming landscape over the last few years, and that is only going to increase following the merger with Funimation. However, a challenger is quietly building up a strong anime library of its own, along with some interesting simulcasts. So, we’ve done some digging to decide if HIDIVE is worth it for anime fans.
Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time, Countdown

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 follows Komi and her friends through their daily school lives as she embarks on a difficult but enjoyable journey to reach 100 friends with the help of Hitohito Tadano. That being said, here's Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 3's release date, time, and everything else you need to know!
Will There Be a Fantastic Beasts 4? Here's What We Know So Far

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit the North American theaters this coming Easter weekend which will continue Newt Scamander and his friends' journey in the Wizarding World in the early 20th century. While the film is expected to be somewhat a hit assuming that it will have a similar performance as the previous two films, you might be wondering if there's going to be a fourth Fantastic Beasts film. Well, here is what we know so far.
Popular Fan Theories Suggest Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama are Linked

Us anime fans have been blessed this season. Spring 2022 anime are already delivering in spade thanks to some huge names, particularly when it comes to comedies. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that two of the biggest, Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama, might be linked!. It’s worth saying that Kaguya-sama...
