Multiple crews fight grass fire in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – As strong winds moved across Oklahoma over the weekend, multiple fire crews were called to Spencer to battle a wildfire.
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.E. 50th and Douglas in Spencer.One injured in northwest OKC shooting
Initial reports indicate that the fire spread to a house and set two cars on fire.
Fire crews from the Spencer Fire Department, Oklahoma City Fire Department and Nicoma Park Fire Department were all called to the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0