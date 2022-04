Murder trial jurors have been shown chilling CCTV of a terror suspect’s journey to fatally stab Sir David Amess at a constituency appointment, after telling the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long.”Ali Harbi Ali, 26, could be seen walking alongside unsuspecting members of the public, including school children, as he made the near-two-and-a-half hour trek from his home in north London along busy high streets and residential areas to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.Ali, wearing a long, khaki coat and with a black, backpack slung over his right shoulder, could...

