What looks like an official Gigabyte product registration on the Eurasian Economic Commission regulator website hints at an impending launch of refreshed Radeon RX 6X50 series graphics cards. This is interesting in its own right, with model numbers indicating Gigabyte is preparing to launch AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT models, plus a couple of low-spec RX 6400 models for good measure. These will look to compete with the best graphics cards, and prolific hardware leaker momomo_us has thrown in some early pricing from Australia that suggests AMD may hope to sell the RX 6950 XT for more than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Or perhaps more likely is that the retailer is hoping to capitalize on early adopters with an inflated price.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO