Homeless

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

By Associated Press
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
America's homeless population is graying.

It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic.

Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems.

Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policymakers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

ABC15 Arizona

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

