Miami, FL

6 to Know: Man Believes He Saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 Minutes Before Death

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 on foot for unknown reasons on Saturday morning. NBC 6 spoke to a man who says he believes he saw Haskins on I-595...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 9

Doug Barna
3d ago

very bizarre to say the least! did he have a flight booked? where & who was he staying with? why no uber or taxi vs. walking? go to work detectives to solve this unfortunate mystery!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Jacksonville Man Hospitalized After Getting Caught in Fair Ride

A ride operator was injured after being caught in a ride at the Clay County Fair on Friday night in Jacksonville, according to NBC affiliate WLTV-TV. The operator is 28-year-old Davontai Lee. Officials responded to the fair, helping the trapped man slide out of the ride. Police said he was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

