ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

China ends gaming approval freeze, grants first licenses since July last year

By Josh Ye
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licenses to 45 games belonging to the likes of Baidu and XD Inc's (2400.HK) "Party Star", ending a nine-month long freeze that has dealt a blow to many of the country's tech giants.

The National Press and Public Administration published the list on its website. Reuters reported that China had granted a license to XD "Party Star" earlier in the day.

Other companies whose games received licenses included iDreamSky (1119.HK), 37Games (002555.SZ), a subsidiary of G-bits Network Technology Xiamen (603444.SS), Shenzhen Zqgame (300052.SZ) and Yoozoo Games (002174.SZ), the list showed.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese gaming firms NetEase Inc and Bilibili Inc jumped 8% and 8.6%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Chinese regulators stopped approving game monetisation licences in July last year, impacting heavily the likes of industry giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and NetEase and putting thousands of firms in the industry out of business.

The pause coincided with a move by China in August to impose new gaming time limits on under-18s, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium". read more

The freeze was almost as long as an earlier suspension in 2018 when China stopped approving new video game titles over a nine-month period as part of an overhaul of the regulatory bodies that oversee the sector.

Reporting by Josh Ye Writing by Brenda Goh Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease Games#Bilibili Gaming#The Freeze#Video Game#Baidu#Xd Inc#G Bits#Ss#Yoozoo Games#Chinese#Netease Inc#Bilibili Inc#Tencent Holdings
Reuters

China Evergrande to announce restructuring proposal by end-July

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Embattled China Evergrande Group told its investors in a call on Tuesday that the property developer would announce a debt restructuring proposal by the end of July, a call participant told Reuters. Earlier on Tuesday, Evergrande said in a stock exchange filing it would...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
UPI News

China reports first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021

March 19 (UPI) -- China reported its first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021 on Saturday amid an Omicron variant surge. The National Health Commission said two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jilin province, a northeastern province which has been worst hit by the latest COVID-19 outbreak. Both patients were elderly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Xpeng CEO warns China automakers face production suspensions in May

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Automakers in China may have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas are not able to resume work, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng (9868.HK), said on Thursday. Growing lockdowns to stop the spread of...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

It’s pretty well accepted that no one knows as much about the plumbing of the world’s financial system as Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest-rate strategy at Credit Suisse, who was the point person on market developments for senior U.S. officials during the 2008 global financial crisis and has mapped out the shadow banking system. The mechanics of the financial system are the type of thing you don’t really have to think about, until you do, when there’s a breakdown.
MLB
Reuters

China stocks fall as cenbank keeps rate steady amid COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, dragged by losses in tech and automobile shares after the central bank kept its policy rates unchanged, even as the economy grapples with its worst coronavirus outbreak in more than two years. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China iron ore futures advance on demand recovery hopes

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China surged nearly 4% on Friday, and were set to erase the week’s losses as mills ramped up production on resumption of transportation due to easing of lockdown measures and hopes of better demand. Capacity utilisation rates of blast...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China holds drills around Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday as a U.S. Congressional delegation visited the island in a show of support to a fellow democracy, with Beijing blaming the lawmakers for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip. China's military sent frigates, bombers and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy