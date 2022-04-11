ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

6th MS-13 gang member sentenced in stabbing murder of Lynn teen

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A gang member was sentenced to prison in connection with the 2018 murder of a Lynn teenager.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 26-year-old Marlos Reyes a/k/a “Silencio,” a Salvadorian national, was sentenced to 23 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Reyes is the sixth and final MS-13 member who was involved in the July 2018 murder of a teenage boy, who was stabbed at least 32 times in a park in Lynn.

A group of MS-13 gang members lured the victim to a playground and took him to a wooded area of the park. At least four of the six gang members repeatedly stabbed him to death on July 30, 2018. An autopsy revealed that the victim suffered at least 32 sharp force wounds, along with blunt force injuries to the head.

The evidence revealed that the gang members murdered the victim based on their mistaken belief that he may have been assisting law enforcement.

  1. Erick Lopez Flores , a/k/a “Mayimbu,” was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
  2. Jonathan Tercero Yanes , a/k/a “Desalmado,” was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
  3. Henri Salvador Gutierrez , a/k/a “Perverso,” was sentenced to life in prison.
  4. Djavier Duggins , a/k/a “Haze,” was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
  5. Eliseo Vaquerano Canas , a/k/a “Peligroso,” was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational street gang operating in Massachusetts and numerous other states, as well as countries such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, according to the news release from the Department of Justice.

