Dogecoin On A Volatility Rollercoaster As Elon Musk Touting Meme Coin Fails To Give Definite Momentum Again

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 4 days ago
  • Musk talking payment options with respect to Twitter things good for DOGE says co-creator
  • Doge core developer tests out radiodoge backhaul prototype, successful connection with Starlink node established

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.5% lower at $0.15 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE fell alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour -1.5%

24-hour against Bitcoin -0.45%

24-hour against Ethereum 0.6%

7-day 0.8%

30-day 25.1%

YTD performance

0.9%

The Doge Factors

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 411 tweets, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 100% to $1.82 billion at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data indicated that $5.23 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency saw volatility.

DOGE Resistance And Support Zones

A technical breakout launched DOGE on a four-hour uptrend earlier on the weekend. According to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer, the meme coin has resistance above at the 16 cent mark and $0.176 and support below at $0.146 and $0.135 levels.

Dogecoin Payment Option For Twitter

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk, who is a major stakeholder in Twitter Inc TWTR suggested changes to the subscriber terms for the social media network’s Blue service. The entrepreneur said, “Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

DOGE In The News And On The Web

Coinbase Global Inc COIN has suspended the option to buy DOGE and other cryptocurrencies using UPI in India.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said that Musk talking about adding options to pay for “twitter things” in DOGE was “good for dogecoin.”

the largest shareholder of twitter is talking about adding options to pay for twitter things in dogecoin

this is good for dogecoin pic.twitter.com/WLUFXw2rv7

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 10, 2022

Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin showcased a radiodoge backhaul prototype in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The developer said the prototype involved a “wire antenna and a tree.” She said that a 150 mile connect to the Starlink node over the radio worked. Notably, Starlink is a service offered by Musk’s SpaceX company.

I am super worn out, Went out to get radiodoge backhaul prototype up, goal of "1 person 48 hours with a wire antenna and a tree" (tower in my case) was a bit too ambitious. I hurt when I walk and slept 12 hours today. But 150 mile connect to the starlink node over radio worked.

— Michi Lumin (@michilumin) April 11, 2022

Related
Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
