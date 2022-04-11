ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Installing an EV Charger at My House Was Easy

By Emme Hall
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more and more electric vehicles coming through our test fleet -- including our long-term 2022 Mini Cooper SE -- I decided it was time to install a home charger. It's crucial for me because I live in a small desert town and the only public chargers are Level 2 units...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 69

Ron Hiel
3d ago

With electricity rates are at their highest and going every year in record amounts I see a lot of regrets down the road real soon.

Reply(10)
16
Gary Harrigan
3d ago

An hour to charge for 30 miles and $2000 for the charger. Hardly a bargain for average Americans on top of the $50,000

Reply(5)
28
SANDY
3d ago

If the government wants us to buy electric cars and trucks then they should offer them for free plus the home chargers. If our government can pay for everyone college loans so it won’t be a hardship on students by god they can pay for our cars and trucks plus the home chargers to save our planet!!!

Reply(8)
9
