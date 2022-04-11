ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Germany agrees deal with CureVac, GSK for mRNA vaccines until 2029

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4mVZ_0f5cTz7a00
A vial labelled "CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 11 (Reuters) - Germany has signed a contract with CureVac (5CV.DE) and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) for domestically produced mRNA vaccines to bolster supplies in case of public health emergencies, the German biotech firm said on Monday.

The five-year contract allows for production of up to 80 million doses at short notice until 2029, CureVac said, adding that those doses could be for the remainder of the current pandemic or future outbreaks.

"Our mRNA development program in collaboration with CureVac could play a key role for pandemic preparedness thanks to adaptability of the mRNA technology and its potential for a rapid response," Roger Connor, president of vaccines and global health at GSK, said.

The contract comes after Germany unveiled plans last month to spend nearly 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to ensure COVID-19 vaccine makers had enough capacity for local supply following previous supply bottlenecks in the wider region. read more

CureVac gave up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, last year after poor data, but trials for the German company's next-generation COVID-19 shots have begun.

London-listed GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, agreed in 2020 with CureVac to develop mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for infectious diseases after taking a 10% stake in the German company.

Last week, rival BioNTech (22UAy.DE), whose mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer (PFE.N) has been administered globally, was also granted a "pandemic preparedness" contract by the German government.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Connor
The Guardian

Germany agrees gas deal with Qatar to help end dependency on Russia

Germany has agreed a contract with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that will help the European country wean itself off its dependency on Russian energy. But the contract is a long-term solution and will do little to slow the current flow of European money into Russian coffers, estimated to be worth $285m (£217m) a day for oil alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Mrna#Curevac Lrb 5cv#British
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy