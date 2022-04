One of the most common arguments against Bitcoin and digital assets has been that its "predominantly used for Illicit activity." What those people don't understand is Bitcoin has an open and transparent nature which makes off ramping illicit funds in first-world countries almost impossible. U.S. Treasury on Virtual Currencies and Illicit Activities The U.S. Department of the Treasury published reports that indicate the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for illicit activity is far outstripped by the use of traditional assets. Critics can no longer credibly present the illusion of illicit activity to discredit Bitcoin; Now the foremost experts in the world say it is not a major threat.

