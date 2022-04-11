UNC Landmark Study Empowers Nurse Midwives to Perform at Level of Trained Sonographers Using Butterfly
Unique scanning method coupled with artificial intelligence, paves the way for universal obstetric ultrasound. Butterfly Network, Inc. a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced its position in a new study published in NEJM Evidence, which introduces a significant opportunity to democratize obstetric ultrasound. Latest Aithority...aithority.com
