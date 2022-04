Bryan Harsin is big on first impressions; after all, you only get one of them. As far as those go, Caleb Wooden left a lasting one on his new head coach this spring. The freshman safety came away with a pair of turnovers during Auburn’s first practice of the spring back on March 14, intercepting a pass and returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown on his first day in uniform. That was just on Day 1, and it was the start of a recurring theme for Wooden during his first spring on campus.

