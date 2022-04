Alabama recently executed Matthew Reeves, a man with an IQ of 68. That score was determined by the state of Alabama’s own expert, and it is well below the threshold of 75 for intellectual disability. The jury that handed down that death sentence never heard that critical fact. Although we operate in a judicial system in which it is unconstitutional to execute someone with intellectual disability, and ten federal judges, at every level of the judiciary, agreed that Matthew’s execution should be stopped, the state of Alabama simply pretended these facts did not exist and carried out his execution on January 27, 2022.

