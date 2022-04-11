More Severe Weather In The Forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain chances continue throughout the day on Wednesday with the possibility for some thunderstorms to get in on the mix. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs near 60 tomorrow with rain likely throughout the region. Winds of 15-20 mph could gust as high as 34 mph. While winds will calm a bit overnight, strong gusts are still possible with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. For Thursday, highs will be in the upper 50s with a few breaks in the clouds.
DETROIT – Showers and thunderstorms crossed the area late this afternoon, and just regular showers are possible the rest of the night. I do not expect any severe weather, so you can sleep easy knowing that you won’t be awakened by thunder, lightning, or your weather radio alarm going off! Lows in the mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius), with east winds becoming south at 10 to 15 mph.
We are watching weather trends in regards to a strong storm system that could move into our area on Tuesday afternoon. At the time of this report this incoming system as the potential to develop strong to severe thunderstorms between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. National Weather Service in Birmingham...
According to a report by National Weather Service Fort Worth, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is at risk for severe thunderstorms as well as large hail, flash floods, tornadoes and damaging winds. There is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm developments, especially across Northeast Texas, and these thunderstorms will develop near I-35 and move eastward.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s a cooler start to our Friday morning.
#WJZFirstAlert Another cold front arrives Saturday and brings us a chance for showers and even a couple thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mid to upper 50s in store for Easter Sunday. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/L3BvHK0kpe
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 15, 2022
Most of us are waking up to temperatures between 25-30° colder than Thursday.
The sun will be in full force as temperatures reach the low 70s.
The dry weather will continue tonight as with temperatures dip in the low 50s.
Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain that could arrive in the Baltimore area tomorrow afternoon into the evening.
Some places could hear a rumble of thunder and see small hail.
Easter Sunday will start off breezy and be much cooler.
Temperatures will top out in the mid-50’s.
Today will start mild for Good Friday and the first night of Passover but there will be plenty of sunshine on tap. Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s but could bring some rain showers in the afternoon for the second night of Passover. Easter Sunday is expected to be...
