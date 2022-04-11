OBITUARY: Joel Morgan Davis
Mr. Joel Morgan Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was 91 years old. He was a native of Greene County NC and was preceded in death by his...rutherfordsource.com
Mr. Joel Morgan Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was 91 years old. He was a native of Greene County NC and was preceded in death by his...rutherfordsource.com
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0